Tottenham are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Archie Gray has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to reports (h/t Leeds Live), Brentford are interested in signing the versatile Tottenham star, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The 20-year-old has been a very important player for the London club since joining them, and there is no doubt that he would be an asset for Brentford if they manage to get the deal done. He can operate in the midfield as well as a full-back. He will only improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a star for Brentford.

However, Tottenham are looking to build for the future, and losing a talented young player like him could prove to be a mistake. Since joining the north London club, he has already started 39 matches for the club, and it is clear that he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Brentford previously tried to sign the player before he joined Tottenham, and it seems they have revived their interest in him.

The report claims Tottenham are keen to keep the player, and they have already turned down an approach from Newcastle. It seems unlikely that they will allow the 20-year-old to leave the club before the window closes. Brentford might have to come forward with an unimaginable offer in order to convince Tottenham.

The North London club had a disappointing season last year, and they have been very active in the transfer market. They are looking to build a team capable of competing for major trophies, and they will not want to lose one of their most promising young players.