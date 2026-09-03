David Moyes acknowledges West Ham fans after the game against Luton. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton have been offered the chance to sign former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as the club desperately searches for attacking reinforcements following a disastrous summer transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, representatives for Martial have approached Everton over a potential move to Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old Frenchman is currently a free agent, meaning Everton can sign and register him despite the closure of the summer transfer window.

Martial became unattached earlier this year after his spell with Mexican club Monterrey came to an end, and the former Manchester United forward is reportedly keen on returning to English football.

Anthony Martial offered to Everton as free agent

Martial’s representatives have reportedly made contact with Everton as they look to secure the forward a return to the Premier League.

The Frenchman has struggled for consistency and fitness in recent seasons, while his spell with Monterrey produced just one goal in 20 appearances.

However, Martial still boasts considerable Premier League experience from his time at Manchester United.

He scored 63 goals in 209 Premier League appearances for United after arriving at Old Trafford, and Everton could view his experience as valuable given their current lack of attacking options.

Talks are understood to remain at an exploratory stage, with no agreement currently in place.

Everton desperate for striker after Beto and Balogun deals collapse

Everton’s interest in the free-agent market comes after a chaotic conclusion to their summer transfer window.

The Toffees sanctioned Beto’s move to Fiorentina before attempting to replace him with Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

However, negotiations for Balogun collapsed at the final stage, leaving Everton facing a major problem in attack.

The club also saw a late loan enquiry for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee rejected, further limiting their options.

As a result, summer signing Thierno Barry has been left as Everton’s only recognised senior centre-forward.

That has forced the club to explore the free-agent market for an emergency solution.