Ex-Gunner makes title prediction and names interesting choice for best Arsenal teammate

Bacary Sagna during his time at Arsenal (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna has backed his old club to win the Premier League title again this season.

Speaking on The Italian Football Podcast, the Frenchman also picked Santi Cazorla as the best teammate he ever had in his career.

Sagna also played for Manchester City, but it seems he’s still got special feelings for Arsenal as he backs them to retain their title, whilst also giving very high praise indeed to Cazorla.

The Spanish playmaker was undoubtedly a joy to watch on his day, but Sagna also played alongside some elite names throughout his career, such as Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie at Arsenal, and later Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, and Sergio Aguero at Man City.

Still, when asked in a quickfire round of questions who he was backing for the title, he simply responded “Arsenal”, and then simply “Santi Cazorla” when asked to name his best ever teammate.

Bacary Sagna discusses Cesc Fabregas’ managerial future

Another interesting topic that came up was the future of Sagna’s old Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, who is now in charge of Como and doing a hugely impressive job.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of Arsenal fans keeping an eye on how Fabregas continues to develop as a coach, as he might one day be a potential successor to Mikel Arteta.

Sagna, however, can already see Fabregas’ next club being Barcelona.

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“I think Fabregas has been doing an amazing job. I think he deserved to be the best coach of the season, as he was named last night,” Sagna said.

He added: “I think he will stay at Como until he sees clearly. Barcelona will be an option for him when Hansi Flick leaves, which is probably why he will be targeting Arsenal, obviously. Because it’s his beloved club. But these are the only two clubs I see him joining.

“So he’ll be patient. He’s comfortable at Como, he’s respected, he has the love from the fans, he’s working peacefully. But I think I see him joining Barcelona when Hansi Flick leaves. He’s just patient. He’s learning, growing as a coach.”

Wherever Fabregas ends up, he’s surely not going to be at Como for much longer as he looks very much like he has it in him to manage at the very highest level in the game.