Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing the French attacker Mohamed Kader Meite before the transfer deadline.

According to TEAMtalk, the two clubs made enquiries to sign the player before the summer transfer window closed, and they remain keen on him.

Mohamed Kader Meite attracts Premier League interest

The 18-year-old is highly rated, and he has a bright future. It remains to be seen whether Al-Hilal is prepared to sanction his departure in the near future. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League forward, and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United could prove to be exciting opportunities for him.

Arsenal are already well stocked in the attacking unit, and it will be difficult for them to attract the 18-year-old unless they can promise him regular opportunities. Similarly, Manchester United will need to give him a clear pathway to the first team and a defined role in order to attract him. Manchester United need a quality backup option to Benjamin Sesko, and Kader Meite could be an excellent fit.

The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and joining the right team could bring out the best in him. He’s likely to cost a lot of money this summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

Kader Meite faces uncertain future

Al-Hilal are under no pressure to sell him financially, and any club hoping to sign the youngster will have to shell out a premium.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.