Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected after the Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Al Hilal striker Mohamed Kader Meite, according to Football 360.

The 18-year-old is highly rated, and he has a bright future ahead of him. It remains to be seen whether Premier League clubs are prepared to make a move for him.

Mohamed Kader Meite attracts Premier League interest

The Saudi Arabian outfit views him as a long-term prospect and does not need to sell him for funds. Premier League clubs might have to come forward with a big offer to convince them.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in England could be exciting for the 18-year-old as well. It would be a step up in his career. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old could compete with Viktor Gyokeres for the starting spot. At Manchester United, he could compete with Benjamin Sesko.

Tottenham have recently signed Omar Marmoush to compete with Dominic Solanke in the attack, and it might be difficult for them to accommodate the 18-year-old.

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Meite’s future at Al Hilal

Meite should look to join a club where he can get regular opportunities. He is a talented young player with huge potential, and sitting on the bench at a big club would hurt his development.

It seems unlikely that the Saudi Arabian outfit will let the young attacker leave the club midway through the season. Any move might have to wait until next summer.

Multiple clubs are monitoring his development, and Al Hilal will certainly hope for a bidding war.