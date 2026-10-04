Michael Kayode of Italy crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Adrien Rabiot of France during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between France and Italy at Stade de France on October 02, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

Brentford right‑back Michael Kayode remains one of the most closely watched defenders in the European transfer market, thanks to his consistent performances and rise to Italy’s senior national team.

The defender recently played the full 90 minutes and scored in Italy’s 4‑1 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey, further boosting his profile.

Multiple clubs keen on Michael Kayode

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have placed Kayode at the “top of their watchlist” as they look to strengthen right‑back rotation. Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also monitoring him to add athleticism to their defensive lines. Meanwhile, Juventus and other Serie A clubs are tracking his progress closely, given his youth background at Juventus and Fiorentina, and hope to bring him back to Italy.

At present, no official bid has been submitted to Brentford, and no direct negotiations have begun. The process remains in the “monitoring and reporting” stage ahead of the winter window. Brentford manager Keith Andrews and the club hierarchy view Kayode as a key starter and have no intention of selling him mid‑season. In July 2026, Brentford rewarded his commitment with a new six‑year contract running until June 2032, strengthening their position at the table.

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Kayode will cost a premium

Signed from Fiorentina in 2025 for €17.5M, Kayode’s market value has climbed to around €40M. Brentford are expected to demand at least €60‑65M for any serious talks.

A physically powerful, right‑footed full‑back, Kayode combines explosive pace, defensive duels and attacking overlaps, embodying the profile of a modern defender. His long contract and Brentford’s firm stance make a winter exit highly unlikely, though Liverpool and Juventus will keep him under close watch throughout the season.