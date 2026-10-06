(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have no intention of sending Giovanni Leoni out on loan in January, despite growing interest from Juventus.

The 19-year-old centre-back is still working his way back towards full Premier League involvement, but the message from Anfield appears clear: Liverpool see him as part of the first-team picture, not a player they want developing elsewhere.

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That stance makes sense given how highly Leoni is rated internally and the amount of patience already invested in his recovery.

Liverpool reject idea of Leoni leaving in January

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are firmly against the idea of loaning Leoni out during the winter transfer window.

Juventus have shown interest in taking the Italian defender back to Serie A, but sources say the Reds are not willing to entertain a temporary exit.

Leoni is viewed as an important part of Liverpool’s long-term project and is expected to be needed by Andoni Iraola during the second half of the campaign.

The club are also hopeful he can return to Premier League action during October, with the plan being to build his minutes gradually rather than throw him straight into a heavy workload.

Keeping Leoni at Anfield looks like the right call

A January loan would probably create more problems than it solves.

Leoni was signed as a long-term investment and still needs time to settle properly into English football. Sending him back to Italy just as he starts to regain rhythm would interrupt that process.

There is also a practical reason to keep him. Liverpool’s defensive depth could be tested later in the season, and having another centre-back available may prove important across the Premier League, domestic cups and Europe.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has already reported that Juventus remain keen on Leoni and plan to keep monitoring him closely, so their interest is unlikely to disappear.

For now, though, Liverpool are in control.

If Leoni gets back on the pitch this month and starts building confidence, January may quickly stop looking like a transfer question at all.

The smarter move is probably to keep him close, manage his minutes carefully and see how much progress he can make before the end of the season.

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