Dean Huijsen, Dani Olmo, Unai Simon, Pau Cubarsi and Pedri inspect the pitch before the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between Spain and Czechia at Carlos Tartiere on October 03, 2026 in Oviedo, Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on Dani Olmo, with the Barcelona midfielder attracting growing interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spain international has emerged as a potential target for several leading English clubs, which could view his versatility and technical quality as valuable additions to their attacking options.

Olmo can operate as an attacking midfielder or from a wider position, while his creativity and movement make him particularly appealing to teams seeking higher quality in the final third.

Premier League clubs monitor Dani Olmo

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the Premier League sides understood to be monitoring Olmo’s situation at Barcelona, as per Fussball News.

The level of interest could make the 28-year-old one of the most sought-after attacking players available if the Catalan giants become open to offers.

For the Premier League clubs involved, Olmo’s experience at the highest level is another major attraction. He has already established himself as an important player for both Barcelona and Spain, while his ability to contribute in several attacking roles could make him a useful option for different tactical systems.

English clubs face major transfer fee for Olmo

However, any Premier League side hoping to secure Olmo’s signature would likely have to make a substantial financial commitment.

Barcelona could demand a fee in the region of €80m to €90m for the midfielder, meaning interested clubs would need to decide whether he represents sufficient value to justify such an investment.

The asking price could spark a fascinating battle between Premier League contenders, particularly if several of them decide to make their interest concrete.

With the January window approaching, Olmo’s situation is therefore one worth monitoring closely. If Barcelona receive a significant proposal, the Premier League could become the centre of a major transfer race for the Spanish international.