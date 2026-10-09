Midfielder is set to become first major exit from Man City after guilty verdict

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to part ways with Mateo Kovacic at the end of the season, bringing what could be a four-year spell at the Etihad to a close.



The 32-year-old stayed at City during the summer despite entering the final year of his contract, with the midfielder keen to prove he could still play an important role under Enzo Maresca.

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So far, though, regular minutes have been difficult to come by, and the feeling now is that City are ready to let his deal run down rather than offer fresh terms.

Man City expect Kovacic to leave next summer

According to Football Insider, Man City are preparing for Kovacic to depart when his contract expires in June 2027.

The Croatian had interest from elsewhere during the summer but remained at the Etihad after discussions with the club’s hierarchy.

His intention was to fight for his place under Maresca, but competition in midfield has made that difficult. City’s squad has continued to evolve, with younger options becoming more prominent, and Kovacic has found himself further down the pecking order.

At his age, that makes a new long-term deal increasingly unlikely.

Kovacic still has plenty to offer

Even if his City career is winding down, Kovacic’s contribution should not be underestimated.

Pep Guardiola was always a huge admirer of the midfielder and once said: “His contribution, especially in the last games was massively important.”

He also added that Kovacic was “really, really good” in the way City wanted to play.

That praise feels fair. Kovacic brought calmness in possession, press resistance and huge experience to City’s midfield.

He was never the flashiest player in the squad, but he often helped control difficult matches and filled important gaps when others were unavailable.

From City’s perspective, letting him leave makes sense if the plan is to keep refreshing the squad.

For Kovacic, though, this does not have to be the end at the top level. If he wants regular football again, there should be plenty of clubs interested in a midfielder with his pedigree.

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