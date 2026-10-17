(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea have achieved a remarkable statistic in their opening seven games of the Premier League season after scoring in the very first minute of the second half against Everton.

The Blues’ knack for lightning-fast restarts was on display once again as Pedro Neto struck just seconds after the break to set Chelsea on their way to a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Chelsea score three goals in opening minute of Premier League halves

As per TNT Sports, Chelsea have now scored three goals in the opening minute of a Premier League half this season, an incredible feat considering they have only played seven matches in the top flight.

Chelsea have already scored THREE goals in the opening minute of a Premier League half this season ?? They’ve only played seven games. pic.twitter.com/4ZSJR7cekd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

The pattern began on opening day when Jordan Henderson scored after just 66 seconds against Bournemouth, followed by a rapid-fire second-half goal against Brighton.

Neto’s 46th-minute strike against Everton completed the unusual trifecta, highlighting Xabi Alonso’s tactical emphasis on catching opposition defenses completely off guard immediately following a whistle.

Chelsea break the deadlock inside a minute of the second half! ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/E63rtGQnbv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

Pedro Neto scores twice as Chelsea end Everton’s unbeaten run

Beyond the surprising eye-opening stat, Chelsea’s clinical performance on Merseyside brought an end to Everton’s unbeaten run.

Chelsea found it hard to break Everton’s disciplined structure, and although they came close in the first half through a Moises Caicedo volley, the half finished 0-0.

Following Neto’s immediate second-half opener, Everton pressed for an equalizer, but the Blues managed the game with composure.

Neto then doubled his tally in the 90th minute to put the contest out of reach, sealing a 2-0 win that lifts Chelsea up the table while handing the Toffees their first league defeat of the campaign.

Neto fires past Pickford to double Chelsea’s lead! ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/SOJeBP5mq0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea continue to show encouraging signs

The victory represents another positive result for Alonso as Chelsea look to establish themselves among the Premier League’s leading sides.

Although the Blues were frustrated for much of the first half, their ability to respond immediately after the interval proved decisive.

Neto’s clinical finishing was particularly important, with the Portuguese international providing the attacking spark Chelsea needed.

The winger’s two goals also underlined his growing importance to Alonso’s attacking system.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s remarkable record of scoring in the opening minute of halves provides another intriguing insight into their performances this season.

Whether the trend continues remains to be seen, but three such goals in just seven Premier League matches is certainly an unusual achievement.

For Alonso, the more important takeaway will be another three points and a clean sheet as Chelsea continue their push up the table.