"Completed" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target Arda Guler

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Arda Guler celebrates with Vinicius Junior
Arda Guler celebrates with Vinicius Junior (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler’s new contract has been “completed” and signed, according to an update from transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Turkey international has been a key player for Los Blancos, so the club will no doubt be delighted to have kept hold of him amid interest from elsewhere.

Earlier this year, we exclusively revealed that Arsenal had sounded out Guler, while it was also recently claimed that Chelsea could launch an ambitious move for him in January, as per Fichajes.

Guler could have been a fine signing for Chelsea or Arsenal, so Real look to have done well to convince him to commit his future to them instead.

Fabrizio Romano on Arda Guler’s new Real Madrid contract

See below as Romano has posted the following video update about Guler on X…

“Real Madrid and Arda Guler have completed all the formal steps on a new contract for the Turkish star,” Romano said.

“The contract is signed, completed, valid for the next five seasons. Arda Guler is staying at Real Madrid, continuing at the club.”

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Guler has had his ups and downs during his time in the Spanish capital, but he’s certainly grown into his role there, and it now seems he’s clearly considered a key part of their present and future.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid
Arda Guler of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old joined Real from Fenerbahce back in 2023, and he’s scored 21 goals in 123 games for the La Liga giants.

Arsenal could surely have done well to snap him up, perhaps as a long-term replacement for Martin Odegaard, while he would also have been an excellent addition to this Chelsea project, which is built around top young players like him.

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It would have been exciting to see Guler in the Premier League, but that now seems a lot less likely as he’s put pen to paper on this new long-term deal.

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