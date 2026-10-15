Real Madrid star agrees new contract which shuts down Man City and Arsenal transfer interest

Arda Guler of Real Madrid in action against Albacete (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arda Guler will be staying at Real Madrid, and is likely to continue cementing his importance to the team in the rest of this season.

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Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid was always going to lead to some disruption in the squad – in fact, that was the whole idea of it.

Some had speculated that diminutive playmaker Arda Guler might be one of the players who suffered. His talent is obvious, but he had yet to really establish himself as a key player for Los Blancos, and there were some suspicions that his style might not be to Mourinho’s liking.

That meant interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester in the summer, as they sniffed around the talented Turk to see if they could snatch him away from Madrid.

Unfortunately for them, it looks like that window has closed.

Madrid tie down top prospect with new contract

TeamTalk are reporting that the 21 year old has agreed a new contract at the Bernabeu, which will extend his deal until 2031.

His appearance off the bench last night, grabbing two assists as his team came back from 3-1 down to beat Roma, further cemented his status for Mourinho as a key option, if not yet a regular starter. The youngster is said to be a “major favourite” of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, further enhancing the feeling that he’s not going anywhere.

If anything, this now looks like the season where he truly established himself at the top level as a regular for the Spanish giants.