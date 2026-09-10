Arda Guler celebrates with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea executives are reportedly preparing an ambitious €100m January transfer window move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

The Turkey international has shone for Real Madrid, but it remains unclear precisely how important a role he’ll continue to play under new manager Jose Mourinho.

We’ve previously been informed of Arsenal having an interest in Guler, but this never amounted to anything as Real were keen to keep him this summer.

Still, Spanish outlet Fichajes now reports that Chelsea are preparing to start talks in November with the aim of getting a deal done for Guler by January 1st.

The Blues, now managed by former Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, are clearly eager to make a statement signing in midfield after the blow of losing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City late on in the summer transfer window.

Can Chelsea really get a deal done for Arda Guler?

This report perhaps needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, even if it makes sense that Chelsea could be looking for a player of this profile.

Guler is undoubtedly someone a club like CFC would want, while the 21-year-old’s obvious connection with Alonso could also make sense as something that proves important in any transfer saga.

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Still, the summer transfer window has only just closed and there has not really been any indication that Guler will be leaving the Bernabeu.

Chelsea may well be in the market for a signing like this, but the chances of landing a big name like Guler in the middle of the season seem slim.

Who else could Chelsea sign in midfield?

Chelsea might find other more realistic options out there, with the Guardian recently linking them with an interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

The west London giants would surely have a better chance of being able to get a player like that from a smaller club, as Real Madrid don’t tend to be in the business of selling their biggest names.

Other options like Alex Scott at Bournemouth will also surely be worth thinking about, while Simon Phillips has also suggested that there’s a long-standing interest in Roma midfielder Manu Kone.