The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Marseille forward Amine Gouiri as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Spurs previously explored bringing the Algeria international to north London during the summer, but a deal failed to materialise because they couldn’t offload Richarlison or Dominic Solanke.

Amine Gouiri could be an ideal attacking addition

The 26-year-old has established himself as a productive attacking player in French football, impressing with his technical ability, movement and eye for goal. His versatility lets him play as a central striker or in wider attacking roles, potentially giving De Zerbi more flexibility in the final third.

Gouiri enjoyed a productive spell under De Zerbi at Marseille, registering 17 goals and six assists during their time together. Reuniting with the Italian manager could therefore appeal to Tottenham as they look to improve their attacking options.

Spurs considered a move for the forward in the summer, with Atlético Madrid also reportedly showing interest. However, their inability to move on either Richarlison or Solanke prevented them from pursuing the deal further.

Richarlison’s future remains particularly uncertain, with Tottenham prepared to facilitate his departure in January. His potential exit could create the necessary space for the club to revisit their interest in Gouiri.

Tottenham face uncertainty over January move

However, signing the Marseille forward will not be straightforward. The French club have relied on his attacking contributions this season, and his five goals and two assists in the league highlight his importance to their frontline.

Gouiri has also struggled with form and fitness, so Tottenham would need to assess whether he could consistently deliver in the Premier League.

De Zerbi’s familiarity with the player could nevertheless prove valuable if Spurs decide to revive their pursuit.

Tottenham must first resolve their own attacking situation before making a formal approach. If Richarlison leaves in January, Gouiri could become a realistic target, though Spurs are not guaranteed to renew their interest.