Mauricio Pochettino celebrates win against Tottenham.

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian striker increasingly unlikely to leave Galatasaray during the January transfer window despite renewed interest from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards since moving to Turkey, attracting attention from several leading clubs with his impressive goalscoring record.

Victor Osimhen unlikely to join Manchester United in January

According to a TEAMtalk report, Manchester United remain admirers of the Galatasaray forward as they explore opportunities to strengthen their attacking options.

The Red Devils have identified a new centre-forward as a priority ahead of the winter transfer window, particularly as Benjamin Sesko is currently struggling with an injury.

Osimhen has previously expressed a strong desire to experience Premier League football, making him an attractive option for United manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, a January transfer appears increasingly complicated, with Galatasaray unwilling to lose their leading goalscorer midway through the campaign.

The Turkish champions have the Nigerian under contract until 2029 and are determined to retain his services as they pursue domestic and European success.

Osimhen could become a summer transfer target

Sources indicate that Osimhen is comfortable remaining in Istanbul until the end of the season and would prefer to consider his options during the summer transfer window.

His importance to Galatasaray is reflected in his remarkable record of 69 goals and 19 assists in 85 appearances since arriving at the club.

Meanwhile, United are expected to explore alternative opportunities rather than spend considerable resources pursuing an unlikely January deal.

Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney are among the forwards who could attract attention from the Premier League giants.

A new attacking addition could also influence Joshua Zirkzee’s future, with the Dutchman potentially allowed to leave if suitable reinforcements arrive.

Osimhen remains an attractive long-term option, but United may have to wait until next summer to pursue his signature.