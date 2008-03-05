Loony Toon Joey Barton isn’t allowed into the city of Liverpool – good decision?

Madcap midfielder Joey Barton will not be permitted to partake in the Newcastle v Liverpool game at Anfield; it appears that as part of his bail conditions there is a zone in the centre of Liverpool which Barton isn’t allowed to step foot in. Guardian journo Simon Williams writes:

“Newcastle United have failed in an attempt to get legal clearance for Joey Barton to play against Liverpool on Saturday after a judge refused to alter the restrictions of the midfielder’s bail. “Barton is prevented from visiting Liverpool city centre while he awaits trial for alleged assault following an incident there in the early hours of December 27. That no-go zone includes Anfield as well as Goodison Park, where Newcastle play Everton on the final day of the season.”

So has the grumpy old fartknocker of a judge destroyed Newcastle’s hopes of getting points at Anfield and/or Goodison – or did they have no chance anyway?