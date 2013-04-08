Liverpool Keen On Xabi Alonso Return

Real Madrid midfielder could be set for sensational return to Anfield.

Liverpool are hoping to tempt Xabi Alonso away from Read Madrid according to The Mirror.

The Spanish midfielder has put the La Liga side on alert after suggesting he may not sign a new contract.

Alonso’s current deal expires at the end of next season and that has sparked speculation that the midfielder could be set for a sensational return to Anfield.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is attempting to turn Liverpool into a slick passing team.

Rodgers believes Alonso would fit into his side perfectly and is keen to bring the player back as he is fondly remembered by the Liverpool fans.

The Anfield boss is also attracted by the fact that Alonso could be available at very little cost.

Should Real Madrid decide to cash in on the player this summer, they are likely to demand a significantly reduced fee for the 31 year old, while if they sign him next summer, they would have to pay Madrid no compensation at all.

Real Madrid are desperate to keep hold of Alonso and are pulling out all the stops to persuade him to stay at the Bernabeu. They have reportedly offered him a pay rise and two more years at the club in the hope that he will commit his future to the Spanish giants.



