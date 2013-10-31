Arsenal Target Confirms He Is Staying At Manchester City

Arsenal and Liverpool target eyes long stay at Etihad Stadium.

Check in to Manchester City vs Norwich City

Out-of-favour Manchester City defender Micah Richards has revealed that he has absolutely no intention of leaving the club, and that he aims to still be playing for the north-west club in ten years’ time, according to reports in the Manchester Evening News.

The occasional England international has been with the mega-rich Premier League club for his whole career to date, making his first-team debut for City back in October 2005 as a substitute against Arsenal.

And in the intervening eight-year period, Richards has gone on to register an impressive nine goals and 11 assists in total in his 237 matches in all competitions for City, including six strikes and ten assists in his 178 Premier League outings for the club.

However, the 25-year-old has also suffered his fair share of injury problems, especially in the past few years, with Richards having made only the 11 appearances for the club since the climax to the 2011-12 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in October 2012.

But the attacking right-back says that he now just wants to concentrate on getting his place back in the team, and making it a decade at the Etihad Stadium in the process, despite being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in recent times.

“I’m not leaving City it’s my club and I love it here. Ten more years – that’s my aim,” said Richards.



