Arsenal Close In On Excellent Defensive Midfielder Signing

Emirates Stadium side encouraged to move for long term target.

Arsenal have been given hope in their long running pursuit of Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons with talkSPORT claiming that the French international could be set to leave his Ligue 1 side this summer.

The perennially financially crippled Stade Gerland side will need to sell a star performer this summer in order to balance the books and 25 year old Gonalons may well be available for a cut-price fee.

Gonalons has stated on the possibility of a Lyon exit;

“The financial situation here is very difficult.

“The club is focused on the youth team. This is my fifth season here, I agreed with the president to meet at the end of the season to find the best solution.

“If it is the right time for me, the club will then find an agreement to sell.”

The defensive midfielder has represented Lyon since the age of ten and may well be ready for a fresh challenge and could offer Wenger some much needed steel.

Aside from Mathieu Flamini it may be fair to suggest that Arsenal lack an out and out ‘enforcer’ and Gonalons could help add some much needed protection to the club’s back-line whilst also helping to offer more time and space for the club’s creative talents.

