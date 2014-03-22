Ten Transfer Targets Seeking New Challenges This Summer

Ten players that could move on for a fresh challenge elsewhere this summer.

10. Mathieu Valbuena – Marseille

The diminutive France international has been with the south coast club for eight years now and has already gone on record saying that he hopes to secure a move away at the end of the season in order to test himself elsewhere before he gets too old. With admirers in England, Italy and Spain, he will most likely get his wish, especially after Marseille confirmed that they would not stand in his way should a suitable offer come his way.