Arsenal 3 In, 3 Out: Arsene Wenger Looks To Sign Bundesliga Duo & Liverpool Target In Attacking Reshuffle

Major changes expected in attack for Arsenal.

Although Arsenal are arguably more in need of defensive signings than anything else at the moment, recent reports suggest that Arsene Wenger could be about to make some major changes to his team’s attack this January.

Three big names could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium, while three would then be brought in as replacements, following on from the exciting purchases of the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck during the summer transfer window.

It is not always easy to get transfer business done in the middle of the season, but it looks as though these could be the three players moving out and the three replacements coming in during the winter window:

Out: Theo Walcott

Linked with a surprise move on loan to Serie A side Fiorentina, Theo Walcott’s lengthy spell out through injury may have put him out of Arsenal’s first-team plans for the moment. The pacey forward is no doubt a potentially key player for the Gunners, but he is perhaps too injury prone to be relied upon on a regular basis, with a loan possibly just what he needs at this stage in his career.

