Premier League Giants On Alert As Marco Reus Is Not Needed At Bayern Munich Says Franck Ribery

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and City have been linked with the Dortmund star.

The future of Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus remains in doubt as Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery says the Bundesliga champions don’t need the Germany international.

READ MORE:

Manchester United Skipper Wayne Rooney Needs One Goal To Become Leading Premier League Scorer Against Arsenal.

The Nicest Guys In Football – Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil And Chelsea Legend Among The Most Charitable Footballers.

Ten Amazing Players Who Are Paid Less Than Manchester United Flop Ashley Young, Including Liverpool Ace And Marco Reus.

Bayern revealed that Reus has a £19.8m release clause that becomes active next summer and despite Dortmund’s best attempts they can’t get the 25-year-old to sign a new contract.

The German champions are thought to be the favourites to sign the forward – having picked up Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski from the Signal Iduna Park over the past two summers – but Ribery says that will not be happening.

“He’s a great player, but I’m going to be here for a while yet, even if I will be 32,” the France international was quoted by Fox Sports.

“I’m still an important player and you’ve always got to watch out for me.”

This development will put some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs on alert, with some of the top sides in England also interested in signing Reus at the end of this season.

According to the Daily Star Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all considering moves for the German, although their eventual position in the league this term is sure to play a big part in any decision he makes.

Reus has been in impressive form for both club and country over the past few years and is considered to be among the best players in world football currently.