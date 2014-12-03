Everton Boss Roberto Martinez Discusses Arsenal’s Interest In Star Midfielder

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is desperate to hang on to star midfielder James McCarthy…

Roberto Martinez has rubbished reports linking Everton midfielder James McCarthy with a move to Arsenal, with the Toffees’ boss adding that he sees the player as the club’s future captain.

Reports in the Daily Mail confirm that the Gunners have been linked with a £16m move for the Republic of Ireland international, who Martinez believes will be mainstay of the Everton team for years to come.

McCarthy has four-and-a-half years left on his contract and the terms he signed after arriving from Wigan last year have been improved as he triggered a number of clauses. Arsenal have shown an interest, but Martinez has been quick to reject suggestions of a move.

Martinez said: “We are not a selling club. We have invested in young players and want that to continue. Nothing is set in stone but we are not looking to sell our assets. James McCarthy is part of our long-term future.

“I am 100 per cent certain he can be an Everton captain one day. He has played more than 160 games in the Premier League, at the age of 24, and you don’t get that unless you are leadership material. James is a player we look forward to seeing play for Everton for a long, long time.”

