Manchester United Eye Signing Of World Class Duo in £70m Double Deal

Red Devils aim to sign attacking pair for £70m.

Manchester United reportedly want to sign both Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus in a £70m double deal, according to the Metro.

The Red Devils are known for their new-found ambition to bring in ‘Galactico’-like signings in the transfer market, having spent big on the likes of Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao this summer under new manager Louis van Gaal.

Two more huge names could now be on their way to Old Trafford if the club get their way, with Cavani and Reus lined up in a double deal worth potentially £70m.

United could do with a little more in attack, with recent reports suggesting the likes of Juan Mata and Robin van Persie could be on their way out of the club either this January or next summer.

Prolific Uruguayan striker Cavani has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, while Reus has long been tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs after his fine performances in the Bundesliga and for the German national team.

