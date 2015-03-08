Chelsea Star Diego Costa: ‘I Nearly Joined Liverpool!’

He would have definitely helped the Suarez transition period…

Chelsea star Diego Costa very nearly joined Liverpool a year before his move to Stamford Bridge after the Reds had agreed to meet his £21 million release clause, according to the Mirror.

The Spain international striker instead joined Chelsea this summer for £32 million and has scored 17 Premier League goals, helping his side to the Premier League summit.

It has since been revealed that the year before, Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers tried to bring the star to Anfield, and met the then £21 million released clause, though the striker stayed put and penned a new contract which doubled his wage.

Revealing the fact, Costa said, “I was close to leaving Atletico. Liverpool are a great team, but after fighting so hard and overcoming difficulties to get my place at Atletico, how could I leave?

“I thought it was very important to keep growing with Atletico and to play there for many years.”

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League, five points clear of second placed Manchester City with a game in hand.