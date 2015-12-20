5700% transfer profit could tempt Leicester City into selling star player to Man United

The sensational duo of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have collectively scored 28 goals for Leicester City in the first half of the season. Unsurprisingly, both scoring stars are gaining plenty of reported interest from the historically ‘larger’ clubs and Mahrez specifically could be in for a huge payday from Manchester United.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils are set to launch a £29m transfer bid for the Algerian winger during the January transfer window.

If Leicester were to accept, they would be making a huge profit – 5,700% to be precise – on a player they signed from French Ligue 2 club Le Havre for around £500,000 in 2014.

Mahrez has 13 goals and seven assists this season and scored twice in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Everton that gave Leicester a commanding lead in the Premier League table heading into Christmas.

Man United have found goals exceptionally hard to come by with Wayne Rooney out of form and Anthony Martial struggling to reclaim his September magic. The club have scored just three goals in the last four Premier League matches.

Leicester City currently lead the Premier League with 38 points, five ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Manchester City. The Red Devils, meanwhile, dropped to fifth place after losing to Norwich City on Saturday.

SEE MORE:

Chelsea contact rival Premier League manager about permanent job

Porto slash asking price for €50m Arsenal transfer target & potential Coquelin replacement

Liverpool player ratings vs Watford: 3/10 Bogdan awful but he’s not the only Reds failure in 3-0 loss