Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi prepares for four consecutive games at the Emirates

Arsenal star defender Shkodran Mustafi has switched his focus to Arsenal’s four upcomming home fixtures at the Emirates stadium.

The powerful defender spent the last week on international duty with the Germany national team. The reigning World Cup champions recorded wins over the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland to maintain their perfect start to their qualification campaign.

Mustafi took to social media to share a photo of himself in training along with the caption, “Never lose sight of your goals! We’re ready for the first of four consecutive home games at the Emirates! “

Arsenal take on Swansea City, Ludogorets, Middlesbrough and Reading in consecutive home fixtures.