Controversy as Barcelona star admits to getting booked on purpose to avoid missing Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez never seems too far away from controversy, and he caused another stir over the weekend following his side’s win over Sevilla.

The Catalan giants won the game 2-1 after coming from behind through goals from Lionel Messi and a winner from Suarez to move them to within two points of league leaders Real Madrid.

However, the controversial moment came in the latter stages of the game with Suarez picking up a yellow card for protesting too much for the referee’s liking.

It turns out that it was his fifth caution of the season, which in turn means he’ll miss his side’s clash with Malaga after the international break and puts him in the clear for the following outing which pits Barca against Real in El Clasico.

Convenient? Well, it doesn’t matter what opinion you have of it as Suarez admitted in his post-match interview, as seen in the tweet below, that he intentionally got himself booked and seemed to be pretty impressed with himself.

Suarez pretty honest on Spanish TV "Obviously the yellow card will be good, as they are two tough games at Anoeta and the Clasico." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) November 6, 2016

Whether that can be praised for honesty or slammed as an obvious disregard of sportsmanship and the rules is up for debate. The fact that he’s actually admitted to it though could leave him open for criticism in the days ahead.