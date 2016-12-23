West Ham, WBA enquire about Mamadou Sakho, Liverpool want £2.18m package

Considering Mamadou Sakho has not played a single game for Liverpool this season, it would be easy to estimate his value to the Merseyside club as zero.

However, the Reds are apparently asking for around £2.18m from clubs who wish to take the 26-year-old outcast on loan until the end of the season.

Sakho earns £80,000 a week for doing nowt at Anfield and, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool would want those wages to be covered in full by his loan club, who must also pay a £500,000 fee.

As there are 21 weeks from the start of January to the end of the English football season in late May, that would mean Liverpool can hope to recoup £1.68m in wages, in addition to the half-million-pound lump sum.

The Daily Mail say that West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion have both made enquires about taking Sakho on loan, while Lille, AC Milan and Inter are also interested, but Liverpool’s financial demands may be too great for some.

Sakho – who cost £18m when he signed from PSG in September 2013, per The Express – started 21 Premier League matches last season.

