Everton interested in signing £15M-rated Derby prodigy who has made 15 appearances for the England U21 side

Everton could be set to make a move for Derby youngster Will Hughes in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

Though only 21-years-old, Hughes has already become a cornerstone in the Derby side, making 167 appearances since his emergence in the 2011/12 season – when he was just 16! During that period, he has found the back of the net on 11 occasions. He is widely considered as one of the most promising in the current crop of English youth, his 17 appearances for the England U-21 side are testament to that.

The Sun believe that Derby are desperate to tie Hughes down to new long-term contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2018. They also note, however, that he is reluctant to commit his future to the Rams, and has so far rejected their advances.

As per The Sun, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is looking to bring in midfield reinforcements in the winter window, and has earmarked Hughes as a potential target. The tabloid believe that the Toffees will have to part with as much as £15 million if they want to secure his signature next month.