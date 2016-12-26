Liverpool give green light for nine-year stalwart to leave Anfield in loan deal

Liverpool are reportedly ready to let Lucas Leiva leave the club and seal a loan deal to Serie A giants Inter for the rest of the season.

Having started just three Premier League games so far this season, the Brazilian has been deemed surplus to requirements, with his involvement restricted to filling in at centre-half due to injuries.

Further, with just 11 appearances in all competitions, Inter have asked Liverpool whether or not they would consider letting him leave and according to The Guardian, the 29-year-old has been given a free path to move on and make the switch to Italy.

It’s added that Lucas is the Nerazzurri’s first choice, with Lass Diarra, John Obi Mikel and Milan Badelj also on their transfer shortlist as Stefano Pioli looks at add options to his squad in the January transfer window.

Lucas has been at Liverpool since 2007 but has struggled for some time to secure a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

With significant competition for places in midfield, he has been forced to show his versatility and play in defence but with mixed results leading to further question marks about his future at Anfield.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that Klopp is willing to allow the former Gremio star a chance to move on, with Inter in need of reinforcements to help continue their recent resurgence with Pioli and Co looking to force their way back into contention for a top three finish this season.