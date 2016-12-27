Manchester United interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen starlet but face competition from three PL giants

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen starlet Julian Brandt, report The Sun.

At the tender age of 20-years-old, Brandt has already become a cornerstone in Bayer Leverkusen’s side. He has made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on two occasions and providing six assists. Only RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg and Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele have set up more goals for their teammates in Germany’s top tier this campaign.

His electric form appears to be catching the eye of some of the Premier League’s biggest names. As per The Sun, United, Arsenal, Spurs and Everton have all sent scouts to watch Brandt play for Leverkusen – they no doubt would have been impressed with what they saw.

Brandt is widely considered one of the most promising of the current crop of German youngsters, and his four senior international appearances for his country are testament to just how highly he is thought of.