Roma interested in signing Chelsea youngster on short-term loan deal to fill-in for former Blue while he’s at AFCON

Roma are interested on taking Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda on loan in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Musonda recently returned to his parent club after a failed loan spell with La Liga side Real Betis. Musonda spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis, and he put in some stellar performances. The decision was made to extend his loan into this season, but he fast fell out of favour and his performances dipped. He subsequently had his loan terminated and is expected to be shipped out once more when the transfer window opens next month.

Sky Sports believe that Serie A giants Roma are interested in signing the Belgian on a short-term loan deal. They claim that Roma are looking for a replacement for former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah, who will be spending the majority of next month at the African Cup of Nations. Musonda appears to tick all of the boxes.