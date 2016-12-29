Chelsea injury news: Gary Cahill pictured on the Cobham training ground treatment table ahead of upcoming Stoke City clash

Gary Cahill has been spotted on the treatment table at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground ahead of his side’s upcoming clash with Stoke City.

Cahill has received plenty of criticism from the Chelsea faithful in recent seasons. The England international has often been accused of backing off when being ran at by an opposing player, opposed to stepping forward and meeting him in the tackle. He has also cost his side twice this campaign, with tame back-passes to Thibaut Courtois being intercepted by an opponent against Swansea City and Arsenal – both mistakes ultimately proved costly.

In Chelsea’s previous 12 Premier League games, however, he has scarcely put a foot wrong. Since Antonio Conte’s switch to a back-three, the 31-year-old has looked more comfortable than ever in the Blues’ back-line. Cahill has been an integral part of a defence that has conceded just two goals in their last 12 league games, keeping ten clean sheets in the process.

It’s for this reason that Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be concerned to see Cahill laying on the treatment table in this manner. Fingers crossed it is just a technique used by the club to help the recovery process, because Chelsea have an important game at Stoke City coming up on Saturday.