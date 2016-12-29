Chelsea legends linked with shock move to Premier League rival as part of dramatic last-ditch bid to avoid relegation

Harry Redknapp has been linked with the vacant Swansea City job, and could reportedly take John Terry and Frank Lampard with him.

The Swans opted to sack Bob Bradley this week after a short stint in charge at the Liberty Stadium, with the club struggling with the real possibility of relegation from the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Redknapp has thrown his hat into the ring as he is intrigued by the job and would be interested in trying to mastermind the club’s escape from the bottom three.

Swansea are four points adrift of safety having collected just 12 points from 18 games so far this season, and it doesn’t take much to work out what has been their biggest problem.

Having conceded 41 goals in those 18 games, they have the worst defensive record in the league, and so being linked with a move to take Terry to the club isn’t a surprise at all.

The Chelsea stalwart has struggled for playing time this season with Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system seeing Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill selected as his first-choice back three.

With a desire to play regularly before he hangs up his boots, it could be an appealing offer for Terry to do something meaningful before he pursues his coaching career.

As per The Telegraph, Redknapp would make a move for the 36-year-old if he got the Swansea job, and so it remains to be seen if the club’s hierarchy are convinced that he’s the right man to get them out of trouble.

Further, the report also adds that Redknapp would ask Lampard to join them too with the midfielder out of contract after leaving New York City FC, and he could be interested in continuing to play until the end of the season.