Man United legend lined up as Bob Bradley’s successor at Swansea as he emerges as the club chairman’s favourite for the job

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins wants Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to be the club’s next manager, according to the Daily Star.

The Star report that Swansea interviewed Giggs prior to appointing Bob Bradley, but the club’s American owners opted to appoint their compatriot. Bradley was sacked after just 85 days in charge due to a string of disappointing results. Swansea are currently 19th in the Premier League safety, four points from safety, and thus the next managerial appointment could prove to be a pivotal one in the club’s future.

As per the Star, Swansea are now set to turn their attention back to Giggs, with the Welshman said to be the preference of club chairman Huw Jenkins. The tabloid believe that his appointment would be well received by the Swansea faithful.

Giggs made 963 appearances for Man United over a 24 year career, if the Star are to be believed, he could well be lining up against his former side in the technical area.