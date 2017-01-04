Manchester City midfielder to serve four-match ban after club’s appeal of third red card of the season was rejected by the FA

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will serve a four match suspension after his red card appeal was rejected by the FA, report the BBC.

Fernandinho has become a cornerstone in the City side in recent years after developing into one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League. Since taking the reigns at the Etihad in the summer, Pep Guardiola has continually relied on the Brazilian and often handed him the armband in captain Vincent Kompany’s absence.

However, there certainly appears to be a disciplinary issue with the feisty 31-year-old, and it is beginning to cost his side. After a hefty challenge on Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Fernandinho was shown his third red card of the season.

As per the BBC, Man City appealed the decision as they did not see his challenge as worthy of the punishment it received. That has, however, been rejected by the FA and Fernandinho will now serve a four-match ban.

With City stuttering in the league and the gap between themselves and leaders Chelsea growing, this is a suspension they could certainly have done without.