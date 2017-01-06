AC Milan transfer news: €25m defender and starlets on radar, €7.5m flop could leave while Juventus target fan favourite

AC Milan are still awaiting a takeover of the club in March, but that hasn’t stopped speculation going into overdrive about their transfer activity.

Sino-Europe Sports have twice requested for the completion of the takeover to be put back, with the current date for the conclusion of the deal set for March 3.

The group have twice paid deposits of €100m in order to make that happen, as per ESPN FC, and given the current timeframe, Milan aren’t expected to make any significant moves in January.

Milan targeting marquee signing in summer

Nevertheless, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, plans are in place for the summer and they will certainly have Rossoneri supporters excited about possible arrivals.

The report claims that Federico Bernardeschi or alternatively Domenico Berardi will be targeted as the marquee signing, although the club are also monitoring Lazio ace Keite Balde as his issues with the capital club continue.

It remains to be seen which attacking star Milan opt for, but that in itself shows the ambition of the club moving forward as they look to add quality and youthful talent to their squad.

Meanwhile, it’s also added that they’ll return for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio after failing to sign him in the summer, as with his contract expiring in 2018, he will reportedly be available for around €25m at the end of the season.

Sosa’s agent leaves door open for exit

In terms of players heading the opposite way, Jose Sosa’s agent has hinted that his client may not be at the club beyond the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

The former Besiktas star arrived in a €7.5m deal last summer, as reported by ESPN FC, but has made just six appearances in Serie A so far this season having struggled to displace Vincenzo Montella’s preferred options in midfield.

When he has been involved it hasn’t been enough to convince the Milan boss to keep him in the side and so in an exclusive interview with MilanNews, his agent, Favio Bilardo, has insisted that while Sosa is happy at the San Siro, “anything could happen until January 31”.

Juventus still interested in De Sciglio

Elsewhere, there will be some concern over the future of full-back Mattia De Sciglio, as rumours of a move to Juventus won’t go away.

Calciomercato have claimed that the Turin giants will target the Italian international again this month with Patrice Evra likely to leave, with Massimiliano Allegri making his former player his ideal choice given his versatility and quality.

However, it’s added that talks might have to wait until the summer, while Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac will be an alternative option as he will be available in a cut-price deal this month with his contract expiring at the end of the season.