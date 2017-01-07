Andre Gray girlfriend, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, shares hot photos after Snapchat video confirms WAG status

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a football WAG once more.

The 25-year-old singer broke up with Ashford Town’s Jordan Kiffin six months ago and is now seeing Burnley bad boy Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne and Andre’s relationship was seemingly confirmed a few days back when the couple were filmed on Snapchat getting intimate.

Leigh-Anne was snapped sat on Andre’s lap,with her arms wrapped around the striker.

Away from his love life, Gray enjoyed an excellent Christmas period, scoring four goals in six days to help Burnley beat Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

He has not had things all his own way this season though.

Gray was banned for four matches back in September when the Football Association punished him for offensive Tweets which had been discovered from 2012.

SEE MORE: Deleted Andre Gray tweets that forced Burnley star to apologise: Topics include “gays”, suicide, drugs, parenting & Albania

New Andre Gray girlfriend Leigh-Anne Pinnock is much better at social media, it seems.

Her recent hot holiday photos certainly went down well, each getting over 100,000 likes on Instagram in less than a week.

SEE ALSO:

(Image) Luke Shaw kisses Man United team-mate’s fiancee in carpark

Katie Price describes hard sex with Liverpool legend whose f***ing technique sounds just like his famous set-pieces

Mark Halsey hand job: Former Premier League referee received impromptu sex gift while moonlighting as taxi driver