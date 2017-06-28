Bang average PL striker whose girlfriend is much more famous than him wants £75k wage boost, Tottenham could pay it

Andre Gray is not a bad striker, but he is equally not a particularly good one.

The 26-year-old Burnley frontman is bang average in Premier League terms.

He scored nine goals in 32 Prem matches last season and, according to the Daily Star, he now wants his £25,000-a-week wages to be boosted to £100,000.

Burnley cannot afford Gray’s demands, claim Star Sport, who add that Tottenham and Everton have been linked with the former Brentford star.

Spurs surely could afford to pay Gray £100,000 per week, but whether they are willing to do so when they could presumably get more for their money, is another matter.

Gray hit the headlines last August when homophobic Tweets of his were discovered, dating back to 2012.

His celebrity profile has since been boosted after he began dating famous pop star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who forms one fourth of girl group Little Mix.

Gray is not Miss Pinnock’s first footballer boyfriend. She used to date non-League striker Jordan Kiffin.