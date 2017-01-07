Manchester United legend claims his former side are back in the title race and takes aim at Premier League leaders Chelsea

Manchester United Paul Scholes has taking aim at Chelsea while claiming that his former side are back in the title-race, report the Metro.

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Reading 4-0 in their FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford. It was their eighth win in a row in all competitions, an impressive run of form considering their early-season struggles under Mourinho’s stewardship.

United legend Scholes, now a presenter for BT Sport’s football coverage, claimed that they are now back in the hunt for the Premier League title. The Metro quote Scholes in saying: “I don’t think Chelsea are that convincing. Man City are having their own problems, and if United beat Liverpool next week I think they’re right back in it.”

It is interesting to hear that Scholes is not convinced by Chelsea. There is little more you can do to outline your title credentials than win 13 consecutive league games and open up a five-point gap at the top of the table.

Antonio Conte would undoubtedly feel aggrieved that his good work at Stamford Bridge is going unnoticed by some. Though, if it is their name on the trophy at the end of the season, he may not care at all.