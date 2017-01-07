Preston vs Arsenal starting lineups: Alexis Sanchez is handed a well earned rest as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain steps in

Arsenal visit Preston this evening in the third round of this season’s FA Cup.

It could well be the Gunners’ most realistic chance of silverware this campaign. Arsene Wenger’s side were eliminated from the EFL Cup, handed a tough draw in the Champions League knockout stage and trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by eight points.

There are several notable absentees this evening, however with Kieran Gibbs, Per Mertesacker, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla all missing out through injury. Alexis Sanchez, Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny are also all rested.

Wenger will be hoping that his decision to rest three of his star players doesn’t backfire on him. With pressure ever growing on the Frenchman from the Arsenal faithful, he cannot afford to be eliminated from another competition – especially against a Championship side.

Here are how both sides line up tonight at Deepdale. Do we have another famous FA Cup upset in store? Or will the Gunners breeze through to the fourth round? We are about to find out.

#pnefc starting Xl v Arsenal: Maxwell, Vermijl, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, Gallagher, Pearson, Johnson, McGeady, Robinson and Hugill. pic.twitter.com/G59i0IObyt — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 7, 2017