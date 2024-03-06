Exclusive: Arsenal ready five-man Premier League transfer shortlist ahead of bumper summer window

Arsenal have readied a clear plan to tackle the summer transfer window market.

The Gunners are understood to be keen to reinforce every position at the end of the season and have drawn up a shortlist of several players to meet this aim.

The defence

Beginning with the backline, amid impending contract renewals for Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mikel Arteta’s men will focus on the right-back position, according to sources close to CaughtOffside. The club will be keeping an eye out for potential opportunities that may emerge here in the coming months.

The midfield

The impending departure of Thomas Partey this summer means Arsenal must address the midfield. Belgian star Amadou Onana has been identified as one option that could fill this void, though Aston Villas’ Douglas Luiz is understood to be the main target.

The forward line

Ivan Toney is at the top of the shortlist, with Ollie Watkins’ profile also admired. CaughtOffside were informed of Arsenal’s request for info on the situation of the Aston Villa striker, despite his contract renewal until 2028.

A striker will be a priority for the Londoners – especially with Eddie Nketiah now out of the club’s plans for the future.

Pedro Neto is one profile that has returned to the limelight as far as Arsenal links are concerned, intensifying in the wake of Gabriel Jesus’ injury. It’s a profile the Gunners have been monitoring for over a year to potentially bolster their wide ranks.