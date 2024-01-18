Journalist has confirmed the two players Arsenal want to definitely sign

Arsenal have still not made any moves in the January transfer window but they have got their eyes on some players.

The Gunners’ recruiting team is working hard to identify players who may strengthen their squad but many of the players they desire are out of reach this month.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared some names that Arsenal are keeping their eyes on. While speaking on The Done Deal Show, he confirmed that both Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz are players who Arsenal would take right now.

Jacobs shared his insights on the rumoured Arsenal transfer targets.

“If I was listing Arsenal targets right now, I would say Zubimendi and Luiz, 100% they would take them if they could and they would probably move for Ivan Toney if the price was right. That’s three big targets there and I wouldn’t rule out two midfielders coming in,” Jacobs said.

As much as the Gunners want these two players, a move for them this month seems highly unlikely.

Both players are thriving at their clubs and helping them achieve something special this season.

Zubimendi is looking forward to play the Champions League knockout round with Real Sociedad while Luiz has shone for Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa who are currently in the Premier League’s top four.

More than a midfielder, what the Gunners need right now is a striker and Mikel Arteta has identified his transfer targets.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke and Getafe’s Borja Mayoral have all been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.