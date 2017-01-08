Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth player ratings: 7/10 Gomez puts in solid shift but blunt attack lets Klopp down

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield by Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes to his starting line-up as he fielded the youngest ever Liverpool side, and unfortunately for the Reds it didn’t work out as planned.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession and as they continued to probe throughout the game for a breakthrough, they were ultimately denied and now face a replay away at Plymouth later this month which will not improve Klopp’s mood when it comes to the schedule.

The German tactician opted to show his faith in several youngsters, and while they all put in decent displays, there was no bit of magic to unlock the visitors which in turn resulted in a bitterly disappointing and frustrating afternoon on Merseyside.

Even the introduction of Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino off the bench wasn’t enough for the home side, while full credit should go to Plymouth as despite their negative tactics, they held out brilliantly to secure a replay and will be delighted to host the Reds next time out.

It’s debatable as to whether or not Klopp would have really seen what he wanted from his players, albeit he’ll paint a positive picture after the game no doubt.

There were solid performances all over the pitch, aside from a disappointing Divock Origi as there was no end product and so these two teams will have to do it all over again.

Liverpool player ratings: Karius 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 7, Leiva 7, Moreno 7; Stewart 7, Can 6, Ejaria 6; Ojo 6, Origi 6, Woodburn 6.

Substitutes: Sturridge 6, Lallana 6, Firmino 6.

Plymouth player ratings: McCormick 8; Miller 6, Songo’o 7, Bradley 7, Purrington 7; Threlkeld 7, Fox 7, Carey 6; Jervis 7, Garita 6, Slew 6.

Substitutes: Tanner 6, Smith 6.