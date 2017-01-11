(Video) Luis Suarez bags his 100th Barcelona goal in just his 120th appearance with a characteristically stunning finish

Luis Suarez scored his 100th Barcelona goal tonight in what was just his 120th appearances for the club – and what a goal it was.
The Uruguayan moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, for what the BBC reported to be a £75 million fee. You have to say, even that that price, he has been worth every penny.
He bagged his landmark goal in some style, firing a stunning low-driven volley into the bottom corner. What an incredible player he is.
Oh Suarez.. What an amazing volley goal pic.twitter.com/8ocTd2jLew
— FC Barcelona Live (@FCBarceIonaLive) January 11, 2017
COMMENTS