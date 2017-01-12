Chelsea out to scupper Bayern move with €20m+ offer to solve Conte defensive headache

Chelsea are reportedly attempting to stop top defensive target Niklas Sule from completing a move to Bayern Munich this month.

The 21-year-old has reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with the Bavaria giants, and prefers them to move to Stamford Bridge, as per Kicker.

However, the two clubs are still negotiating a fee, and this is where Chelsea have entered the race as it’s claimed that they will try and outbid Bayern in order to force Hoffenheim to consider their offer and snatch Sule from under their European rivals’ nose.

It remains to be seen whether or not Antonio Conte’s pursuit of the German defender is successful, but in the event that it is, he’ll be added key depth to his backline for the rest of the season and beyond.

Having settled on a 3-4-3 system which brought a 13-game winning streak, the Italian tactician recalled Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth this week to offer more depth and quality.

However, it doesn’t look as though he’ll stop there as it’s claimed that Chelsea are still in the hunt for Sule, who will be looking to move on to bigger club and continue to fulfil his potential.

The youngster has made 16 appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season as he has established himself as an ever-present for his club, while he has represented Germany at every level while making his senior debut last year after impressing at the Olympics.

A move to a top European club seems like the next logical step, but whether that’s Chelsea of Bayern who benefit from his decision remains to be seen.