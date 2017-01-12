Jose Mourinho controversially hands £27.5M Manchester United flop a one-year extension to his current deal

Marouane Fellaini has extended his Manchester United contract by another year, report The Sun.

Fellaini has forced his way into Jose Mourinho’s thinking with some stellar performances for United this term, and has subsequently been rewarded for his efforts.

As per The Sun, the four-year deal the Belgian penned with United in 2013, after completing a £27.5 million move from Everton, had an option for a further one year extension. The Manchester side have opted to take up that option to keep Fellaini at Old Trafford.

News of this extension may not go down well with the United faithful, who have often been quick to criticise Fellaini throughout his time at the club. He is, however, the ideal utility player – and Mourinho clearly thinks he still has plenty to offer to the side.

He found the back of the net in the first leg of United’s EFL Cup semi-final tie with Hull City on Tuesday. If he continues to score goals as vital as that, this new extension will be more than justified.