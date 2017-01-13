(Image) Henrikh Mkhitaryan posts touching tribute to terminally ill youngster after picking up the goal of the month award

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has dedicated his goal of the month award to terminally ill youngster Bradley Lowery.

Mkhitaryan was handed the December award for his sensational scorpion-kick, and was pictured with it alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who won the player of the month award.

After a campaign for terminally ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery to be awarded goal of the month for his smart finish past Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was seemingly ignored by the Premier League; Mkhitaryan took matters into his own hands on Twitter.

