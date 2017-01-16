AC Milan injury news: Montella has major headache with full-back crisis for Torino trip

AC Milan travel to face Torino on Monday night, but coach Vincenzo Montella has a selection problem due to injuries suffered by his full-backs.

The Rossoneri have announced their squad for the encounter, and with no Mattia De Sciglio due to a heel injury and with Luca Antonelli also left out due to fitness problems, Montella is short of options at left-back.

Davide Calabria will most likely deputise in an unnatural position given his preference as a right-back, but that spot is taken by captain Ignazio Abate.

In turn, the youngster will be under pressure to produce a solid defensive performance, but that comes with its own risks too as he has only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

Montella doesn’t seem to have much other choice though unless he opts for a tactical change, but with his side going so well he may not want to tinker too much and risk disrupting their momentum.

In the event that Calabria doesn’t have 90 minutes in him, summer signing Leonel Vangioni might come into contention with the Argentine having yet to make a single Serie A appearance so far this season.

Whether or not he has the faith of Montella remains to be seen, but either way, it will likely be an area that Torino look to try and exploit throughout the game.

These two sides met last Thursday in the Coppa Italia with Milan claiming a 2-1 win, but the pressure will be on the Rossoneri for this one as they have to respond to their rivals in the race for a top-three finish.

Roma, Napoli, Lazio and Inter all won over the weekend, with a win moving Montella’s side back up to fifth, while they would still have a game in hand.

For all the latest Milan news, follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio